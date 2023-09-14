LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LPTH stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

