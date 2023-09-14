Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

LNC stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

