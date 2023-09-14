Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Linde worth $158,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $385.15 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.54. The firm has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

