Linear (LINA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Linear has a market capitalization of $107.60 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

