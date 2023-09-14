Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.96

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $743.45 million during the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
