Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.40 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002674 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $101.40 million and $1.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002453 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,472,131 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

