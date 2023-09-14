Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $743.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,520,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,496,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299556 USD and is down -9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $485.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
