Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

