LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

LPLA opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.