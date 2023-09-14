Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 486.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.