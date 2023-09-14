Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading Down 4.8%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 34,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 10,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 9,897 hectares located in the Zamora Chinchipe province in southeastern Ecuador.

