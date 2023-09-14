LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.00. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.