LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $155.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.00. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

