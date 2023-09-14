Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 44,630 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $57,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WesBanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

