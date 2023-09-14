Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 80,998 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $58,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

