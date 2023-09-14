Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 722,908 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.41% of Semtech worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,160,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

