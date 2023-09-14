Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $51,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

SUI stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.