Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,273,496 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of PPL worth $59,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

PPL stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

