Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.50% of IMAX worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $7,289,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.63 million, a P/E ratio of 226.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.