Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.27 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,214 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 26.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 572.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 314.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $443.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.41.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

