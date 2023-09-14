Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $57.51 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.57% of National Health Investors worth $57,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 35.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NHI opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

