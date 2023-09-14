Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $596.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $596,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $426.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

