Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $59,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $950.58 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

