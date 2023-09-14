Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 13,496 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.72% of City worth $51,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

