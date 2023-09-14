Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 23,123 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Ameresco worth $59,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $708,651 in the last ninety days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.