Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,920 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Southwest Gas worth $58,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $82.42.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.