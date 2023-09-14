Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 49,832 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $53,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

