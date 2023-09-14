Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,338,766 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,338,766 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $56,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

