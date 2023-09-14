Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 238,325 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,325 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of UDR worth $54,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

