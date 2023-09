Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

