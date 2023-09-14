Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Mader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mader Group (ASX:MAD)

