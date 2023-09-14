Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Mader Group Company Profile
