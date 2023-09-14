MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

