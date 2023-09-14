Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director James R. Larson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) Director James R. Larson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $23,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,301.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGY stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

