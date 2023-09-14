Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.29 million and $18,779.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.09 or 0.99984639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000387 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,162.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.