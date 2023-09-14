Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

MANH traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.89. 25,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.54. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $208.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

