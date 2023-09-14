Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MPX

Marine Products Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MPX opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marine Products by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.