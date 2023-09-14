Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
