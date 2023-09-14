Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

