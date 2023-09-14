Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $374.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.83 and a 200-day moving average of $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

