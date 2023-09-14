Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 359,968 iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. iShares MSCI Austria ETF makes up about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 14.12% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

