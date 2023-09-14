Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 98,930 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 701,621 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $593.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.