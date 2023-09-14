Marotta Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 6.19% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 460.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 123,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,205,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLTW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 1,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $177.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.