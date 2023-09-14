Marotta Asset Management Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,607.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 31,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

