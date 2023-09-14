Marotta Asset Management Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $193.19. The company had a trading volume of 250,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

