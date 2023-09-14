Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,192 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.98. 398,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,074. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average of $241.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.