Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 168,228 iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 168,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 6.23% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ENZL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

