Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 6,352 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

