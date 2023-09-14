Marotta Asset Management Invests $27.56 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

