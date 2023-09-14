Marotta Asset Management Invests $435,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 184,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

