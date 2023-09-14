Marotta Asset Management Invests $5.89 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 450,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

