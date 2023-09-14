Marotta Asset Management Invests $6.96 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.09. 340,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $329.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

