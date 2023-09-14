Marotta Asset Management Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Marotta Asset Management owned about 1.12% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLKR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,547. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

