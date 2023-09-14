Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,971 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,061,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.